Kerala Covid updates: 32,680 new coronavirus cases reported today

Thiruvananthapuram: As the lockdown in Kerala continues, Covid-19 has been confirmed for 32,680 people today. The worst affected districts are Malappuram 4782, Ernakulam 3744, Thrissur 3334, Thiruvananthapuram 3292, Palakkad 3165, Kozhikode 2966, Kollam 2332, Kottayam 2012, Alappuzha 1996, Kannur 1652, Pathanamthitta 1119, Kasaragod 847, Idukki 737 and Wayanad 702.

During the last 24 hours, 1,22,628 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 26.65. Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CB Nat, Trunat, POCT. PCR, RT A total of 1,78,12,355 samples have been tested so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.

No one from the UK, South Africa or Brazil has confirmed Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. Covid 19 has so far been confirmed by 125 people from the UK (115), South Africa (9) and Brazil (1). Of these, 124 tested negative. A total of 11 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

Today, it has been confirmed that 96 deaths in the last few days are due to Covid-19. This brings the total death toll to 6,339. Today there are 9 new hotspots. No area is excluded from the hotspot. There are currently a total of 852 hotspots.

29,969 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 2316 is not clear. Malappuram 4521, Ernakulam 3620, Thrissur 3272, Thiruvananthapuram 3097, Palakkad 1643, Kozhikode 2926, Kollam 2321, Kottayam 1762, Alappuzha 1993, Kannur 1500, Pathanamthitta 1081, Kasargod 827, Idukki 715 and Wayanad 691 were affected by the disease.

A total of 29,442 people were diagnosed and treated and recovered. Thiruvananthapuram 2912, Kollam 1765, Pathanamthitta 976, Alappuzha 1509, Kottayam 2190, Idukki 691, Ernakulam 3065, Thrissur 2742, Palakkad 3012, Malappuram 3669, Kozhikode 4725, Wayanad 458, Kannur 1504 and Kasaragod 224 were cured. With this, 4,45,334 people have been diagnosed with the disease and are still undergoing treatment. 16,66,232 have so far been freed from Covid.

There are currently 10,31,271 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 9,94,204 are under home / institutional quarantine and 37,067 in hospitals. 3974 people were newly admitted to the hospital. 99 health workers were affected by the disease. Health workers from Kannur 30, Kasaragod 13, Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad 9 each, Ernakulam 8, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kozhikode 5 each, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki 2 each were affected.