Man allegedly kills wife over dowry, birth of 4 girls

Shivpuri: A woman was killed allegedly by her husband and in-laws for giving birth to four girls and also over the dowry. The 28-year-old Savitri Baghel gave birth to the last born girl just three months ago. The incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district, police said on Friday.

Police Inspector Ramraja Tiwari said, the woman was throttled to death allegedly by her husband Ratan Singh, his father Kilold Singh, and mother Benoo Bai at their home in village Dindoli, some 80km from the district headquarters, on Thursday. He also added, according to Savitri’s brother Krishna Baghel, Ratan Singh and his parents used to torture his sister for giving birth to four daughters and not having a male child. He also told the police that his sister had given birth to the fourth daughter just three months ago. The family would also harass the woman for dowry.