Moderate intensity earthquake hits

Kohima: A moderate earthquake has hit Nagaland. This was informed by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake measuring 4.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale jolted Mokokchung. at 5 am on Saturday.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at a depth of 81 kilometers. There are no reports of casualties or injuries and damage to property so far.

Earlier in March this year, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Nagaland, about 146 km east of Mokokchung.