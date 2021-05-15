Prince of Cancer survival, Nandu Mahadev, passed away

Kozhikode: Cancer survivor Nandu Mahadeva has passed away. He was 27 years old. It ended at 3.30 am on Saturday.

Nandu hails from Bharathannur, Thiruvananthapuram. He was treated at Kozhikode MVR Cancer Center Hospital. Nandu was the chief organizer of the ‘Survival’ community.

Lately, cancer has been gripping the lungs as well. Nandu became famous for his cancer survival messages on Facebook.

Nandu was informed through social media at every stage of his life. Many people follow Nandu on social media.

Nandu’s last post asking if Zakir Bhai can laugh like this with confidence without getting tired when the cancer grips every part of his body, again and again, makes everyone cry…

Zakir Bhai can you live life to the fullest even when the body is in excruciating pain.

Doctors say that there is no medicine left to try. Sir Zakir Bhai can you live every moment until the last minute.

But I Can!

I can

That’s what makes me who I am .. !!

The next battle is the Chunks alone.

Probably no more chemotherapy or surgery for the joint .. !!

Not only me but the doctors were shocked when I got the result of the molecular test for my cancer.

This is the first time such a variant has been registered in medical science as there are so many crores of cancer patients on this earth .. !!

So there is currently no cure for this… … found… Most of my chunks reading this post may be facing some problems ..! For some, finances, for others, family problems, for others, physical or mental problems can come in so many forms!

I am sure such a drug will be invented

I bow my head in front of the love of my doctors who are working hard for it!

I know I am not the only one with problems and crises .. but we must not give up .. we must face with courage… Do not stand by ourselves with the preconceived notion that we will fail at any stage of life, try to escape as much as possible by using every opportunity in front of us… !! Society will love those who fight and win like that with utmost warmth !! I do not think that the greatest achievement of this person is a name or fame..no big deal there is nothing bigger than having many heart ties to attach to the chest…

I think it’s a virtue .. I understand that every relationship is so precious… !!

We should all always be in a circle of love… Rarely if some have not experienced it, it is only because they did not dare to look into my heart .. My love has flowed into the hearts of those who dare to look into me… Life is too short… How many moments do you and I have How many days or how many months do we have? Even so, owning one is still beyond the reach of the average person.

like me.

I have only love …a moment or a moment it will burn without smoking… otherwise

Suffered from a lung infection and pain, and is admitted to the hospital for a week last … more seeing

since yesterday began radiation and …

you know that each parunnalin bhangiyeateyulla closer to my caritrattilullat returns after an intensive …

This time, I will trample kanalukal ..

I dedicate myself to the Almighty…

Good luck to all .. !!

love

your own

Mahadev Nandu