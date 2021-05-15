Road and Transport Authority announces major road closure in Dubai

Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced that a major road will be temporarily closed. RTA informed that the the loop leading to Emirates Road on Al Ruwaiyah Interchange, heading towards Abu Dhabi and the route coming from Al Ain via the Dubai-Al Ain Road will be closed.

Also Read: India’s travel ban in Australia ends, 72 passengers barred from flying

The closure came into effect from Friday, May 14, at 12am and will continue until 6am on Sunday, May 16. RTA urged all drivers to follow the directional signs on-site and use alternative routes to reach their destination and to follow the map on their tweet.