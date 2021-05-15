Salman Khan receives second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, on Friday, received his second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine from the vaccination centre in Mumbai’s Dadar. He was accompanied by his brother, actor-producer Sohail Khan. Sohail Khan also received his second shot of the vaccine on the same day. The star went for the vaccination a day after his much-awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai started streaming on multiple platforms, including OTT and DTH services.

Recently in an interview, Salman Khan had shared that his parents, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan and producer Salma Khan, got their second dose on 9 May, while brother-producer Arbaaz Khan received his first shot on Sunday.

The actor got his first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in March. After taking his first shot, he had shared the update with his fans on Twitter. He wrote, “Took my first dose of vaccine today.”

Took my first dose of vaccine today…. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 24, 2021

Various film stars including superstar Rajinikanth, Saif Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kamal Haasan and others, have got vaccinated.

According to the state health department, Maharashtra, on Thursday reported 42,582 new COVID-19 cases, a drop of nearly 4,200 infections from a day ago, while 850 more patients succumbed to the disease.