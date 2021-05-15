See what the Mumbai man gets when he ordered for mouthwash in Amazon

Mumbai: A man from Mumbai, named Lokesh Daga, had placed an order for mouthwash from Amazon and got a smartphone instead. Twitter user Lokesh tagged Amazon India in his post and shared a screenshot of his order as well as a picture of the Redmi Note 10 that he had received in place of his original order.

An order for four Colgate mouthwash bottles was placed by Lokesh Daga, priced at Rs 396 on Amazon, on May 10. But instead, he got Redmi Note 10 worth Rs 13,000.

“Hello @amazonIN. Ordered a Colgate mouth wash via ORDER # 406-9391383-4717957 and instead of that got a @RedmiIndia note 10. Since mouthwash is a consumable product, returns are restricted and am unable to request for return via the app,” Lokesh Daga said in his post on Twitter.

Hello @amazonIN Ordered a colgate mouth wash via ORDER # 406-9391383-4717957 and instead of that got a @RedmiIndia note 10. Since mouth was in a consumable product returns are restricted and am unable to request for return via the app(1/2) pic.twitter.com/nPYGgBGNSR — Lokesh Daga (@lokeshdaga) May 13, 2021

Also, he added, “However, on opening the package, I can see that the packaging label was mine but the invoice was of somebody else’s. I have emailed you as well to get the product delivered to the right person.”

However on opening the package I can see that the packaging label was mine but the invoice was of somebody else's. I have emailed you as well to get the product delivered to the right person. pic.twitter.com/Ohabdk4BWp — Lokesh Daga (@lokeshdaga) May 13, 2021

Soon after, Lokesh Daga’s tweet went viral. Most of the reactions are that it is difficult to find a man who is so lucky and honest. Redmi India’s Twitter handle and finally the response. “During this lockdown, you can push one day without mouthwash. But can you move forward one day without the Redmi Note 10?” That’s it.