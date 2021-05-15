Senior IPS officer Mohammed Jawed Akhtar dies of Covid-19

Head of the directorate general of fire services, civil defence and home guard under the Home Ministry, Senior IPS officer Mohammed Jawed Akhtar died at the age of 59 due to COVID-19 complications on Friday, officials said. He was admitted to a private hospital in Delhi following coronavirus infection and breathed his last early morning of Friday. The 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre was appointed as the director-general (DG) of fire services, civil defence and home guard in August last year. He was set to retire from service in July.

The IPS association expressed their grief over the demise of the officer and said in a tweet, “We are deeply grieved by the untimely demise of Mohd Jawed Akhtar IPS (UP 1986), DG Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards. He succumbed to #Covid19. May his soul rest in peace.”