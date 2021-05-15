Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Bhavya Gandhi shares first post after losing dad to Covid-19

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Bhavya Gandhi, who’s known for playing Tappu in the popular comedy show recently lost his father, Vinod Gandhi, on May 11 due to COVID-19 complications. The actor shared an emotional note on Instagram saying how his father fought the battle against the deadly virus till the last minute. He also encouraged everyone to get vaccinated and also thanked Sonu Sood and others during this tough time.

On May 13, he shared, “Hey! I’m here just for a brief time. Here to discuss few things. My dad got COVID on 9th of April and was on proper medication and under doctors observation since. He fought COVID with all his power he stood on the battlefield till his last breath, he fought COVID like a KING. He was, is, and will always be the reason of everything great and good in my life. My dad used to take utmost care of himself with and without COVID and COVID still got him. Requesting you all to please get vaccinated. Do not believe on any stop stories. Get vaccinated that’s the only way of this deadly virus.”

He added: “Thank you to all the doctor, nurses and all the staff in all the hospitals, where he was admitted. Thank you Sonu Sood sir, Rakesh Kothari, Narendra Hirani, Pinakin Shah and Dharpesh Chhajed for making all the things available. Thank you to our family, extended family and my dearest friends who supported us in this hard time. Thank you for all of your blessings and prayers. I know wherever you are papa you are happy. Thank you for teaching everything papa, I love you. Until next time papa.”

Bhavya rose to fame for his role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for 9 years. He quit the show to explore new opportunities. The 23-year-old actor was last seen in & TV’s ‘Shaadi Ke Siyape’. After the show ended, he has been away from the small screen but was a part of some Gujarati films.