Those who lose in elections also have a role in politics: K Surendran

Thiruvananthapuram: The losers in the elections have the right to take their own stand. BJP state president K Surendran wants Pinarayi Vijayan to understand. Earlier, K Surendran had said that the party faction had intervened to implement the CPM agenda in major news channels. Following this, K Surendran came on the scene with an email sent to the regional editors of a leading channel.

Dear All,

As Editor instructed, its time to start real political stories. The election is the most appropriate time for gossips, speculations, analysis, and of course factual reporting. Besides existing arrangements, we are forming special teams for political stories. All assigned have to nurture sources, pan Kerala, and start doing stories.

For Congress and UDF– Shibukumar, Kamalesh, Syam, and Bidin will be the Team

For BJP— Kamalesh, Sandeep, and Joshy will be the Team.

You are supposed to do stories from your bureau/region as usual and state stories, especially for this period. Constituency change speculations, inner-party discussions, rifts, preparations etc shall come as stories. All may not be “confirmed” news but as Editor pointed out, this is the flavour of present time rather, we have to make it so. All seniors in this loop will help you with contributions. So kindly start immediately, don’t fail us as we have great expectations.

Sindhu… ..

