UAE residents can visit these countries without quarantine: Full list

Dubai: A good news for all UAE residents has been announced. UAE has eased the travel restrictions imposed on residents. This decision will give a support the tourism sector and also people who were locked at their homes for last one year.

UAE citizens, who were vaccinated against the Coronavirus can travel to more than 10 countries without mandatory quarantine.

Full list of countries:

1. Bahamas

2. Belize

3. Ecuador & the Galapagos Islands

4. Croatia

5. Cyprus

6. Estonia

7. Georgia

8. Greece

9. Iceland

10. Lithuania

Visitors visiting these countries must have a proof for vaccination. They must also posses a valid negative RT-PCR tests taken 24 hours before entering the country.