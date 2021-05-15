Weather update: Cyclone Tauktae likely to intensify into cyclonic storm

Kochi: The Indian Navy on Friday informed that Cyclone Tauktae near Kochi is likely to strengthen into a cyclonic storm by Saturday morning.

The Spokesperson of the Indian Navy informed it in a tweet, “#CycloneTauktae-Update 1-Deep depression 240 Nm NW off Kochi on 14th evening very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm Tauktae by 15th morning.”

Full support to State administrations is assured by the Indian Navy as Cyclonic Storm Tauktae nears the Western Coast of India.

“#IndianNavy ships, aircraft, helicopters, diving and disaster relief teams standby for rendering full support to State administrations as Cyclonic Storm #Tauktae approaches Western Coast of India “, informed the Indian Navy in a tweet.

On Friday evening the Ministry of Earth Science informed, “The Deep Depression over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast and east-central Arabian Sea moved north-north-eastwards with a speed of 11 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centred at 1730 hours IST on 14th May, 2021 over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast and east central Arabian Sea near latitude 11.6degN and longitude 72.6degE, about 55 km north-northwest of Amini Divi, 290 km west-southwest of Kannur (Kerala), 1060 km south-southeast of Veraval (Gujarat).”

According to the Met dept, it is very likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during the next 12 hours and is very likely to intensify further during the subsequent 24 hours. And is very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach near Gujarat coast by 18th May morning.

As per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) warning to fishermen in Kerala over a cyclonic storm forecast, the State Disaster Management Authority on Thursday banned fishing on the coast till further notice.

The IMD has issued a warning for fishermen to not go into the sea till May 17.