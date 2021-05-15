West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s brother Ashim died of Covid-19

After having won the elections which prevails happiness in west Bengal ,a sad news came to the door of CM Mamta Banerjee.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s younger brother Ashim Banerjee, died on Saturday morning after being detected with Covid-19, last month.

Dr Alok Roy, chairman of the city’s Medica Superspecialty Hospital, Kolkata confirmed that Ashim Banerjee, 62, was undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past one month. He had certain comorbidities such as hypertension. Ashim Banerjee died around 9:20 am.

Ashim Banerjee stayed in the same house where Mamata Banerjee, lives. His last rites will be performed at Nimtala cremation ground today following Covid protocols.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are currently 1,31,792 active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal.A total of 9,50,017 recoveries and 12,993 deaths have been reported so far.

Of the 136 deaths, 67 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental. North 24 Parganas district accounted for 42 fatalities and Kolkata 34.Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy and his wife Krishna are among those who contracted the disease. Roy, who is the saffron party’s vice president, is currently undergoing home isolation.