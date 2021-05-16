9 killed, 5 injured in shootout between rival groups

Karachi: At least nine people were killed and five others seriously injured in a shootout between two rival groups in Sindh province in Pakistan. The shootout took place between the Jagirani tribe and Chachar tribe. The reason behind the shootout as per Pakistani media is old enmity .

” We have engaged five armoured personnel carrier to go to the scene of the incident because it is riverine area and we need more APCs. The situation remains under control. Initial reports indicate that Chachers were planning an attack on Sabzois to settle the score over some cattle stolen from their village. But Sabozis got wind of it and ambushed the Chachars” said Nasir Aftab, the DIG of Police.

Police and rescue teams have shifted the bodies and the injured to a hospital and filed two separate cases against each of the armed groups.