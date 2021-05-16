Congress MP Rajeev Satav passes away

Mumbai: Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Satav passed away. Rajeev Satav aged 46 was under treatment for coronavirus infection. He was tested positive for coronavirus infection on April 22.

Rajeev Satav has been diagnosed with Cytomegalovirus and was on ventilator support at Jehangir Hospital in Pune. He was considered to be a close associate of Rahul Gandhi.

Rajeev Shankarrao Satav was the MLA in 16th Lok Sabha from Hingoli in Maharashtra, and had wrestled the Kalamnuri Assembly seat in Marathwada region from the Shiv Sena after 20 years in the 2009 elections. He was also the All India Congress Committee (AICC) In-charge for the State of Gujarat and a Permanent Invitee to the Congress Working Committee (CWC).