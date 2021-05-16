Covid-19 Update: Coronavirus cases decreases in India

New Delhi: Coronavirus cases were decreased in India. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In the last 24 hours, 311,170 new coronavirus cases along with 3,62,437 recoveries and 4077 new deaths were reported in the country.

Till now 2,46,84,077 people were infected with the infection. In this 2,07,95,335 people were recovered. The death toll is at 2,70,284. At present there are 36,18,458 active cases. Till now 18,22,20,164 people have been vaccinated in India.

This includes over 96.42 lakh Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 66.40 lakh HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose. Over 1.44 crore Frontline Workers (FLWs) have also taken the first dose, while 81.86 lakh FLWs have taken the second vaccine shot.

Around 5.71 crore people in the 45-60 age group have taken the first dose, while 90.63 lakh have taken the second shot. 5.44 crore people above 60 years have been administered the first dose and 1.77 crores have got the second dose. Around 48.21 lakh people in the 18-44 age group have received the first shot.