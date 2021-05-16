Cricketer Kuldeep Yadav receives first jab of Covid-19 vaccine

On Sunday, India, and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Kuldeep Yadav received his first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Yadav shared a photo of himself getting vaccinated and urged everyone to get themselves vaccinated and stay united in the fight against COVID-19. He tweeted in Hindi which read, “Get vaccinated immediately whenever you get a chance. Be safe because you need to be united in the fight against COVID-19.”

Shubman Gill, India’s Test opening batsman also received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday. Earlier this week, Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Rishabh Pant also received their first jab of the vaccine.