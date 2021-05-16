Cyclone Tauktae, A very severe cyclonic storm, was closest to Goa

Cyclone Tauktae is very likely to keep moving north, northwest and by late afternoon, its centre will be north-northwest of Goa state. But since the system is a very severe cyclonic storm, the gale winds will continue for almost the entire day and so will be the rainfall.

According to the the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) ,severe cyclonic storm Tauktae (pronounced as Tau’Te) over east central Arabian Sea intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm by 0500 hrs of 16th May, and its center lay at a distance of around 130 km from Panaji at 0500 hrs IST.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) comprising 22 personnel has reached the state, and control rooms are also set up at the district and taluka level, which would remain functional round-the-clock.

The state witnessed widespread destruction with storm surges witnessed along the coast as well as tree falls snapping power lines and blocking road and rail traffic.Tree falls were also reported along the Konkan railway line around the Madgao junction railway station, interrupting the journey of the Netravati Express.

In the port town of Vasco da Gama, a tree came crashing down on the houses endangering the occupants who managed to escape with minor injuries. It is very likely to intensify into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours.It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach Gujarat coast in the morning of 18th & cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar & Naliya around 18th May Afternoon or evening.