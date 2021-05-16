Cyclone Tauktae: Cabinet secretary discussed several points in high-level meeting

A high-level team under the chairmanship of cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba met today afternoon to review the preparedness of agencies in five vulnerable states – Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and Kerala, which are threatened by Cyclone Tauktae, which is moving along India’s western coast towards Gujarat.

Secretaries of ministries of home, power, shipping, telecom, civil aviation, fisheries, Railway Board chairman, member secretary NDMA and other officials also attended the meeting. Tauktae, which has intensified into a “very severe cyclonic storm”, will cross Gujarat coast around early morning on May 18.

Here are big points about the cyclone that is lashing the states along India’s western coast discussed in meeting;

Cyclone Tauktae will reach Gujarat with wind speeds ranging from 150 to 160 km per hour accompanied by squally winds, heavy rainfall and storm surge in the coastal districts of the state. The chief secretaries of the concerned states apprised the central committee of the preparatory measures put in place to deal with the cyclonic storm. Adequate stocks of foodgrain, drinking water and other essential supplies have been arranged and preparations made to maintain essential services such as power, telecommunications.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed/made available 79 teams in these states and 22 additional teams are also kept on standby. Rescue and relief teams of the Army, Navy and Coast Guard along with ships and aircrafts have also been deployed. Keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic, the central committee was informed that necessary arrangements have been made to ensure uninterrupted functioning of hospitals and Covid care centres, along with ensuring generation and supply of oxygen to these facilities, measures must be taken to evacuate people in the areas affected by the cyclone so as to ensure zero loss of life and damage.

The weather department has forecast extremely heavy rainfall for the southernmost regions in Gujarat on May 17. Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea along Karnataka and adjoining areas till May 17. The advisory has also been given to fishermen in Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat till May 18.