Cyclone Tauktae: State to witness heavy to heavy rainfall: IMD

Jaipur: The national weather forecasting agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that some places in Rajasthan will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall. Heavy to very heavy rainfall will likely occur at some places in Jodhpur and Udaipur division in Rajasthan on Tuesday. This rain will be an impact of Cyclone Tauktae.

The impact of Cyclone Tauktae will be in Rajasthan on Tuesday and Wednesday. On these days, d rainfall up to 200 mm may occur at isolated places in Udaipur division. The temperature will be down by four to five degrees.

On Monday, moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to occur at some places in Pali, Bhilwara and Udaipur. In Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions, heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur at isolated places on May 19.