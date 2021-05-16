Cyclone Tauktae: To and fro Goa flights cancelled

Due to the chance of intensification of the cyclonic storm Tauktae, all airlines have withdrawn their flight services to and from Goa on Sunday.

Twitter handle of the official Airports Authority of India, Goa International Airport tweeted, “Considering prevalent weather conditions in, around, en route Goa due to very severe cyclonic storm “Tauktae”, all airlines have cancelled their flight operations to and from Goa for today”.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Tauktae will hit the coastal areas of Goa by late afternoon and is very likely to keep moving in the north northwest direction.

It also added that due to the effect of the cyclone, the state will continue to observe strong winds and rainfall during the day.

In a video message posted on Twitter on Saturday, Chief Minister of Goa Dr Pramod Sawant had said, “In view of Cyclone Tauktae, the State has activated its lifesaving machinery on beaches. NDRF team comprising 22 personnel carrying life-saving equipment has already arrived. Also, control rooms have been set up at District and Taluka level.”