Don’t feel like doing anything, I’ll take time: Hina Khan on father’s demise

Actress Hina Khan recently loses her father. He suffered a cardiac arrest. Hina was very close to her father, and she is struggling to cope up with life. Days after her father’s demise, the actress tested positive for COVID-19.

Recently in an interview, Hina opened up about how she has been dealing with her loss and said that the more she thinks about it, the more it hurts. Also added that she isn’t in a state of mind to speak. “The more you think about it, the more it pains. I don’t feel like doing anything or interacting with anyone. I will take time and I want to take that time, though some work commitments can’t be deferred,” she said.

She also shared that her mother is heartbroken. “My parents were a wonderful couple and it’s because of them that I believe in the institution of marriage. I have seen their quarreling, companionship, and their love for each other. I have always prayed that if I have a husband, I would like to have one like my father. He was perfect in every way.”

In her Instagram live session on May 12, she also informed her fans that she tested negative for COVID-19 along with the news of her music video Patthar Wargi release.