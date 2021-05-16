DRDO announces launching date of its Covid-19 drug

New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has announced the launching date of its Covid-19 drug named 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG). The Covid-19 drug developed by DRDO will be launched on Monday. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan launch the drug in New Delhi.

Earlier, the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) has approved the oral drug for emergency use. The first batch of the drug will be released by the two ministers at an event at the headquarters of the DRDO.

Also Read: New study reveals about chances of hospitalisation after the vaccination

The clinical trials of the drug showed that it helps in a faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence.

The drug was developed jointly by Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) under DRDO and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) in Hyderabad.