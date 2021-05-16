Is Aadhaar mandatory for Covid treatment and Vaccine?

Aadhaar is not mandatory for Covid treatment and vaccination in the country. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has said that no one should be denied vaccine, medicine, hospital admission, and treatment as they do not have an Aadhaar card. The UIDAI also clarified that Aadhaar should not be misused as an excuse to deny any essential service.

The UIDAI said in a statement “Aadhaar should not be misused as an excuse for denial of any essential service. There is a well-established exception handling mechanism (EHM) for Aadhaar and it should be followed to ensure delivery of benefits and services in the absence of Aadhaar. If a resident does not possess Aadhaar for some or the other reason, she/he must not be denied essential services as per the Aadhaar Act.”

The UIDAI also said that the concerned agency or department should be aware of these issues and provide services in accordance with the norms specified in the Aadhaar Act 2016. The UIDAI also suggested that if such services or benefits are denied, they should be brought to the notice of the higher authorities in the concerned departments. There were reports that treatment and vaccines were denied in some parts of the country due to not having an Aadhaar. It is in this context that the UIDAI clarified the issue of Aadhar.

Aadhaar aims to bring transparency and accountability in the delivery of public services through the effective use of technology. The UIDAI said that as per the circular dated October 24, 2017, it should be ensured that no beneficiary is denied benefits and services in the absence of Aadhaar and there are relevant provisions under Section 7 of the Aadhaar Act to ensure this.