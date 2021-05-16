I’ve recovered 70% from Covid, I’m feeling good: Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik is on her way to recovery after testing positive for Covid-19. Recently, the actress posted a video from her hometown Shimla and informed her fans that she is recovering well, also thanked them for their prayers and wishes.

On Twitter, along with the video, she wrote, “Thank you my beautiful people, I am on my way to healing.”

In the video, she said, “Hi my beautiful people. A quick update. I am feeling good. I have recovered 70 percent. I am bouncing back to my normal healthy self. Thank you so much for your prayers. Thank you so much for your wishes, Aap sabhi logon ke messages maine padhe. Aap sabhi logon ne social media pe mujhe jo pyaar dikhaya hai, woh sab maine dekha. It means the world to me. I am recovering and it’s all because of your prayers.”

Thank you my beautiful people, I am on my way to healing pic.twitter.com/O2btH2Zm9G — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) May 14, 2021

Fans were so happy to see the video and her recovery update. A fan wrote, “I m crying. It feels like home when you are around our social media. Can’t wait to see our Rubi back in action. Lovee you a lot #RubinaDilaik.”

Rubina Dilaik tested positive for Covid-19 on May 1. The actress took to her official Instagram account to inform her followers about the same. Rubina also expressed her desire to donate plasma after a month when she recovers. The actress is currently under home quarantine for 17 days.