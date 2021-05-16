Karnataka: Co-WIN new App for Covid-19 vaccination drive by deputy CM

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Saturday suggested that a new application is needed to be developed for administering vaccine to the people of 18-44 age group.Earlier also, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal has urged the Cente to allow states to develop a separate mobile application and mechanism for effective and smooth Covid vaccination drive amid reports of glitches being reported in the Co-WIN app.

With regard to administering vaccine for 18-44 years age group, a new App has been developed named CoWIN App. The vaccination schedule will be prepared by taking into account the availability of vaccines.

Currently, no walk-in vaccination service is allowed for those between 18 and 44 years of age. People in this category need to register and book an appointment on the CoWIN platform, which is operated by the central government.

Karnataka has been witnessing surge in Covid-19 cases and recording the highest Covid-19 related deaths .The state emerged as the country’s new Covid-19 hotspot with 5,98,625 active cases, the highest in the country, followed by Maharashtra with 5,21,683 active infections, the union health minister informed.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 41,664 new Covid-19 cases, 34,425 discharges, and 349 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department on Saturday. The active cases in the state stand at 6,05,494.