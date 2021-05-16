Kerala weather updates: Cyclone Tauktae to intensify into very severe storm; heavy rainfall

Thiruvananthapuram: Cyclone Tauktae, which had touched the off coast of Kerala, has intensified into a strong cyclone. Now, the cyclone moving at a speed of 150 km in the southwest of the Panaji coast in Goa, is moving towards the Mumbai coast. The meteorological department said the cyclone was expected to intensify in the next 12 hours.

According to the Disaster Management Committee, there is a possibility of heavy or very heavy rainfall in Kerala due to the forecast of the cyclone. The northern districts of Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Malappuram will be most affected by the cyclone. Coastal areas in the northern districts are also prone to sea storms. There is also a full ban on fishing off the coast of Kerala. According to the weather report on Sunday evening, the orange alert was in Ernakulam, Idukki and Malappuram districts in Kerala today. Yellow alert has been issued in all other districts.

The hurricane Tauktae which was formed in the Middle Eastern Arabian Sea is been experiencing as strong wind and rainfall for the last three days in the state. Many homes were destroyed because of the rough sea. Although the cyclone has left the coast of Kerala, the state government estimates that its impact will continue today.

The cyclone, which is moving north-northwest along the Mumbai coast, is expected to reach the Gujarat coast by May 17 and touch the coast between Porbandar and Mahua coasts on Tuesday morning, May 18.