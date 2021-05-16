Let’s have a look at the list of states which extended restrictions amid the Covid pandemic

With the novel coronavirus rapidly spreading across the country, most states have resorted to imposing or extending lockdowns and related restrictions to deal with the pandemic.

India’s daily count of cases of coronavirus disease has begun seeing a relative fall as several states have imposed curbs like lockdown, mini-lockdown, corona curfew etc. to control its spread. Though fresh infections continue to be above the 300,000-mark, and the related death toll hovers around the 4,000-mark, some states have, to some extent, been able to break the chain of transmission.

The full list of states that have impose fresh curbs, extended lockdown:

Maharashtra: The Maharashtra government declared on May 13 that lockdown-like restrictions in the state will now be in effect till June 1. Earlier, the restraints were scheduled to end on May 15. In the last two days, Maharashtra, which has the highest Covid-19 caseload in the country, has registered less than 40,000 new cases, as per the health department.

Bihar: The state began an extended 10-day lockdown period on Sunday, till May 25, as declared by chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday. The lockdown, which came into effect on May 5, was originally scheduled to end on May 15.

Kerala: On Friday, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan declared that a week-long lockdown, which was due to end on May 16, will now be in force till May 23. Vijayan also said that a “triple lockdown” will be in effect in the four worst-hit districts – Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram – from midnight on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh: The state government on Saturday chose to extend the ongoing corona curfew till May 24, in what marked yet another extension of the curbs. As per the previous extension, the curfew was due to end at 7 am on May 17.

Jammu and Kashmir: The administration in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on May 15 extended the ongoing corona curfew, which was listed to and at 7 am on May 17, by a week, till May 24.

Jharkhand: The state’s “Swasthya Suraksha Saptah”(health protection week) was prolonged for a fourth time, till 6 am on May 27, as per a government directive on May 12. Some additional curbs were also declared and came into effect at 6 am on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu: Even though the Tamil Nadu government has not extended the ongoing lockdown, a resolution was passed at an all-party meeting on Thursday to “intensify” the restrictions. Tamil Nadu entered a lockdown on May 10 and, unless extended, will exit it on May 24.

Delhi: The Delhi government is yet to announce a fourth extension of the current lockdown, which will end at 5 am on Monday. But, as the daily cases dip, the government might extend the lockdown by at least one more week. In the last two days, the national capital has seen less than 10,000 fresh infections, as per the health department bulletins on the respective days.