Mizoram: Covid positive Minister mops hospital floor, pic goes viral

India is currently dealing with the second wave of Covid-19, which is crushing the country’s health infrastructure and overburdening frontline medical workers. Meanwhile, many leaders have also been infected with the coronavirus. They have been undergoing treatment at the hospital. Meanwhile, a photo of a minister from Mizoram is going viral on social media in which he has seen mopping the hospital floor.

Mizoram’s power and electricity department minister R. Lalzirliana tested positive for Covid-19 on May 11. When he got admitted to the Zoram Medical college hospital along with his wife and son, he found the ward ‘messy.’ He called for a person to sweep it clean, but since there was no hospital employee available, he set an example after mopping the floors.

On Saturday, Lalzirliana told a news agency, “Sweeping, mopping the floors, or performing household chores are not new for me. I do it at home and other places when it is required.”

He added: “My motive in mopping the floors was not to embarrass the nurses or doctors, but I want to educate and lead others by setting an example.”

And in the hospital, he refused VIP treatment and preferred the general ward. “We are fine here,” he said. “The medical staff and nurses are taking good care of us.” The minister also urged the nurses and the medical staff to be polite with the patients and to take good care of them.