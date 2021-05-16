National Institute of Virology reveals about effectiveness of COVAXIN

New Delhi: A new study has revealed the effectiveness of COVAXIN against the muted strains of Coronavirus. The new research was conducted by National Institute of Virology in collaboration with the India Council of Medical Research. As per the study, the COVAXIN, produced by Bharat Biotech is effective against the B.1.617 and B.1.1.7 variants of coronavirus.

COVAXIN has produced neutralizing titres (concentration) against all key emerging variants tested, including the B.1.617 and B.1.1.7. These strains were discovered in India and England.

As per an infographic, a modest reduction in neutralization by a factor of 1.95 was observed against the B.1.617 variant compared to the vaccine variant (D614G). Despite this reduction, neutralizing titre levels with B.!.617 remain above levels expected to be protective.

“No difference in neutralization between B.1.1.7 (first found in the UK) and vaccine strain (D614G) was observed,” Bharat Biotech informed .