‘ People’s lives devastated unimaginably’: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday came down heavily on West Bengal government over the post poll violence. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he had never imagined such a situation. He said this after visiting the poll violence affected areas in the state.

” On my visit to unprecedented post poll violence affected areas #Nandigram faced heart rendering state of affairs [email protected] ? -people’s lives devastated unimaginably, being made to suffer as they ‘dared to vote’! Heartbroken people losing hope in democracy and law”, tweeted Jagdeep Dhankhar.

” They should not lose confidence in democracy and law. I share their excruciating agony and suffering. Expect CM Mamata to look into the horrendous scenario in the state”, said Governor.

Cannot overlook such drifting from constitution @MamataOfficial. How can ruling party harmads be law unto themselves and be on such rampage with police @WBPolice and administration @HomeBengal no where to be seen ! pic.twitter.com/6Yi9M7bZ2s — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 16, 2021

At least 16 people belonging to BJP and CPM were killed in the state after May 2. Many houses and shops of opposition party workers were ransacked by ruling TMC workers.