PM Modi condoles demise of Distinguished Mathematician.

Famous mathematician Professor MS Narasimhan has passed away on May 16, Sunday. Known for the Narasimhan-Seshadri theorem, the mathematician was the only Indian to receive the King Faisal International Prize in the field of science. Graduated from Loyola College, Chennai, and Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Bombay Narasimhan had also obtained PhD from Mumbai University. The cause of death is yet to be identified. He was 88 years old.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mourned the demise of mathematician, Professor M S Narasimhan and said he has made a mark for his work beyond mathematics. PM twitted: “Professor M. S. Narasimhan will be remembered as an exemplary mathematician, who made a phenomenal impact worldwide. He also made a mark for his work beyond mathematics. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal also took to Twitter and wrote, “Saddened by the demise Shri M.S. Narasimhan Ji. He was a great Mathematician and will be remembered as the only Indian to receive the King Faisal International Prize in the field of science. Condolences to his family and friends.”

According to the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Narasimhan was a professor at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in Mumbai. In 1992, he went to the International Centre for Theoretical Physics in Trieste, where he headed the research group in mathematics. He is an Honorary Fellow of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research.

He was a recipient of the Bhatnagar Prize in 1975, the Third World Academy Award for Mathematics in 1987, and is a Fellow of the Royal Society, London. In 2006 he was a recipient of the King Faisal International Prize for Science.