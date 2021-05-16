Sanjana Sanghi to work with NGO to help kids affected by the pandemic

Actor Sanjana Sanghi has collaborated with the NGO, Save The Children, to support children and families belonging to unprotected and disadvantaged communities in remote parts of India who have been affected by the Covid-19 crisis. The recent surge in cases has shown that the virus is also traveling to remote parts of the country and affecting many disadvantaged communities. Sanjana along with NGOs are aiming to reach one million people coming from the deprived sections through their ‘Protect A Million’ mission.

Sanjana took on her social media and shared a video in which she appealed to people, to support the humanitarian cause. She said: “Together we will be providing Covid support in the form of oxygen, critical care, essential medicine, psycho-social support, and nutritional packages, to the most underserved and vulnerable communities which are children and their families in remote parts across 57 districts of India. Our aim is to reach One Million such children and families and we just can’t do this without you.”

She continued, “Join me and save the children as we fight to protect the future and fight for hope. Every single penny, I promise you will better the life or save the lives of those for whom the basics like a thermometer, oximeter, a mask or medicine, are a huge huge privilege. Let’s open our hearts up, like we already have, and Help each other and fight for the children of our country.”

Earlier, the actress had launched her mental health campaign ‘Here to Hear’ to address and provide free mental aid amid the pandemic.