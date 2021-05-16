Second batch of Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V reaches Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Telangana: As the second batch of the Sputnik V landed in Hyderabad, Telangana on Sunday, Russian Ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev termed the Russian-Indian fight against COVID-19, as an example of the special and privileged strategic partnership and an effective model of international anti-pandemic cooperation.

At a time when the country is facing an acute shortage of vaccine doses, this will help in boosting the vaccination drive across the nation.

The first consignment of Sputnik V had arrived in Hyderabad on May 1 and it was later shifted to Dr Reddy’s Laboratories who are actually manufacturing this vaccine in India. The CEO of Dr Reddy’s was administered the first jab of Sputnik V, reports Times Now’s Sowmith.

“We are very happy to see that the Russian-Indian joint fight against the COVID-19, which is one of the vital areas of our bilateral cooperation nowadays, has firmly stood on rails and moving forward,” ANI quoted the Russian envoy as saying.

Earlier, Dr Reddy’s Labs had established that the imported doses of Sputnik V vaccine will cost Rs 995.40 per shot. The price includes a GST of 5% on every dose. But, the doses of the vaccine that will be made in India are expected to be cheaper.

“Further consignments of imported doses are expected over the upcoming months. Subsequently, supply of the Sputnik V vaccine will commence from Indian manufacturing partners,” said Dr Reddy’s.