Security forces neutralizes IED

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police has detected and neutralised and improvised explosive device (IED) on Sunday. The security forces conducted raid in the Shopian area after getting specific inputs.

” Today morning, an IED was detected and neutralised between Sugan and Turkhwangam by the security forces. The security forces are committed to foil all attempts of terrorists to disturb peace in Kashmir”, said Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir to media.

Meanwhile, militants triggered a low IED blast in Turkawangam area in Shopian district. The militants targeted an army Casper vehicle . No causality or injuries were reported.