State government extends corona curfew in two cities

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh state government has extended the curfew imposed in two cities. The state government has extended the coronavirus curfew imposed in the Bhopal and Berasia on Sunday. The curfew was extended till May 24. The curfew was supposed to end at 6 am on May 17.

Only essential services and emergency travel are exempted from the curfew. The curfew was imposed on April 12 to contain the spread of coronavirus infection.

The over all infection tally in Bhopal, as on Saturday, was 1,12,226, including 838 death.