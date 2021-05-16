“Stole-EGGS” ; Police officer suspended, See video…

A Head constable from Punjab has been suspended after a video in which he could be viewed taking eggs from a vehicle in Chandigarh went viral on social media. The head constable has been recognized as Pritpal Singh and was posted in Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib Police Station.

Punjab Police tweeted, “A video went viral wherein HC Pritpal Singh from @FatehgarhsahibP is caught by a camera for stealing eggs from a cart while the rehdi-owner is away and putting them in his uniform pants. He is suspended & Departmental Enquiry is opened against him.”

The matter appeared to the light after Singh’s video got viral. Singh could be seen secretly picking the eggs from the cart and putting them inside his pocket. He fled the place pretending nothing occurred once the cart owner returned.