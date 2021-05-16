Stranded Indian expats return to UAE via Armenia, Uzbekistan

Dubai: Many Indian expatriates stranded in India due to the travel ban imposed by UAE has found out a new way to return to UAE. Many Indian expats are returning to UAE via Armenia and Uzbekistan.

They are travelling to these countries to quarantine there and to return to UAE. This was confirmed by many travel agencies. The Indian expats are opting to spend 14 days in Armenian capital Yerevan and fly into the UAE. This is more practical option for Indians.

The travel agencies has introduced packages for this. The package includes flights, hotel stay, food, and a PCR test in Yerevan and costs 6000 UAE dirham. This is less expensive than hiring a private jets.

Several GCC countries had imposed a travel ban on passengers from India. However, exemptions are given to passengers if they underwent quarantine for 14 days in a third country.