Tamil Nadu: Watchman donates 1-month salary to CM Covid Relief Fund

Chennai: A 59-year-old watchman donated his one month’s salary following Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s appeal for contributions to the CM Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) to assist the state government in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

A night watchman from Chennai named Thangadurai, donated Rs 10,101 to the chief minister’s relief fund. After heard about the man’s contribution, the CM Stalin met Thangadurai at the CM’s office and gifted him a copy of M Karunanidhi’s book Thirukural.

On Twitter, MK Stalin wrote, “Thangadurai, a night watchman who couldn’t meet me at first, had donated a month’s salary to the CM’s relief fund. After learning about this, I requested a meeting with him. And I gave him a book called Thirukural by Kalaignar.”

Thangadurai was surprised by the opportunity and shared his conversation with the CM while speaking to the media. He said, “When I met with CM, he asked where I was from. CM thanked me and handed me a book after learning that I was donating my one-month salary.” Thangadurai further requested people to “wear a mask and break the chain” of the Covid-19.