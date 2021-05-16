“The cycle of life and death cannot scare us” and that India should learn from its experiences – RSS Chief

New Delhi: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday called out the negligence displayed by all sections of the nation following the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic which led India into the ongoing nationwide medical crisis.

“We are facing this situation because, whether it was the government, administration or public, everyone dropped their guard after the first wave despite indications from doctors,” Mr Bhagwat said.

“Now they tell us a third wave could be here. So should we fear it? Or have the right attitude to fight and win against the virus?” he said as part of the ‘Positivity Unlimited’ series of lectures organized by the RSS to infuse confidence and positivity among people as they fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

He sought to channelize the nation’s focus towards the future so that the people and the government will be prepared for it by learning from the current experiences. Brushing aside the difficulties faced by India, Mr Bhagwat encouraged Indians to develop the confidence to face a potential third wave by learning from today’s mistakes.

Coordinated by the RSS’s “Covid Response Team” in association with various civil services groups, the series is being held over five days since May 11 and has Wipro Group founder Azim Premji and spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev among the online speakers.

Speaking on Saturday, the RSS chief quoted a statement that, he said, was always placed on former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s table. It read “There is no pessimism in this office. We are not interested in the possibility of defeat. They do not exist.”

Indians, too, need to attain a complete victory over the pandemic, Mr Bhagwat said.