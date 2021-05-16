UAE airlines suspends flight services to this city

Dubai: UAE based airlines has announced an important decision. The UAE based airlines had suspended and reduced flights to Israel. The decision was taken as the tension between Israel and Palestine has escalated.

Budget air carrier based in Dubai, Flydubai has reduced the number of flights to Israel. Flydubai has reduced the number of flights it operates between Dubai International and Ben Gurion Airport International Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The national airline of UAE, Etihad Airways has suspended its passenger and cargo services to Tel Aviv . Emirates Airlines based in Dubai has also suspended flights to Israel.

“Etihad is monitoring the situation in Israel and continues to maintain close contact with authorities and security intelligence providers. Guests booked on these services are being assisted with their travel arrangements,” said Etihad spokesperson.