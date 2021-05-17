1,000 children contract Covid-19 in last 10 days: Uttarakhand

Dehradun: According to the state health department, over 1,000 children below 9 years of age contracted coronavirus infection in Uttarakhand in the last ten days. Some of the children have been admitted to hospitals for treatment.

Last year, during the first wave of coronavirus only 2,131 children contacted infected in Uttarakhand, while from April 1 to April 15 this year around 264 children tested positive. 1,053 cases reported from April 16-April 30, and 1,618 from May 1-May 14.

Uttarakhand director general of health Dr. Tripti Bahuguna said, “Growing cases of Covid-19 are being seen countrywide, not only in Uttarakhand. Unlike before, more people in a family are testing positive for the virus, making the children sharing space with these adults more likely to contract it. In a few days, the government will release guidelines on how to keep children safe. Also, in the next month, two 500-bed facilities will be set up by the DRDO in Haldwani and Rishikesh and these will have separate wards for children”. She added that since children have a better ability to deal with the virus, they were also recuperating quickly.

President of Social Development for Communities Foundation (SDCF) Anoop Nautiyal, has informed that there are 771 active cases per one lakh people in the state which is seven times more than that of per one lakh people in Uttar Pradesh. He alleged that the state government failed to increase testing and controlling mortalities.

There are 79,379 active coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand and 4,426 died due to the deadly disease, according to the Union Health Ministry.