Amazon launches ‘miniTV’ in India

Mumbai: World’s most popular digital platform, Amazon has launched its ‘miniTV’ in India. The new video streaming service comes as the first of its kind by Amazon across the world.

The new service is an ad-supported, free video streaming service. The new service will available only to Amazon app users in India. The new service will provide web series, comedy shows to food, beauty, fashion content and more for users.

The new service comes as a competitor to Flipkart Video, the free streaming service launched in 2019 by Walmart-owned Flipkart.

Amazon has also informed that the miniTV is currently available only on Amazon India’s Android app. The support for the iOS and mobile web will be released over the coming months.