Anxiety is also causing health problems: Ravi Dubey

Actor Ravi Dubey, who tested positive for Covid-19 recently, feels that while staying home and staying safe is the need of the hour, however, reassuring people that Covid-19 will end is also crucial. The actor who is in quarantine in Punjab says, “It is a difficult time and people are in need of a lot of positivity. The mass hysteria that is out there about Covid and people are constantly worrying about getting it – this anxiety too is causing a lot of health problems. Apart from spreading awareness and sharing whatever information they come across, people need to be told that though this is a difficult phase, it will end. We have overcome world wars, pandemics, and famine and history have taught us that things change. In fact, whenever we have any good news, we should share that too.”

The actor added, “You’ve heard scary stuff about Covid, and though my symptoms are mild, one isn’t prepared to deal with it. When I learnt that I was positive, it does affect me psychologically. One keeps focusing on what’s happening to your body. God willing, my symptoms will stay mild but it can take a turn too. There are so many who have gone and are going through this. Logon ke experiences kaam aa rahein hain. So many friends are giving tips, help and checking on me constantly. The warmth and kindness of people have amazed me.”

Even though Dubey is in quarantine, he is glad to be busy and productive as much as possible. “It is a difficult time and one can use it wisely if your health allows it,” he concludes.