Cyclone Tauktae: More than 55 flights cancelled

Mumbai: The airport authorities had cancelled more than 55 flights coming from and to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai. The flights were cancelled due to the Cyclone Tauktae. Also, 7 flights were diverted to other airports.

The CSMIA for the fourth time in the day extended the closure of operations till 10 pm . The airport was suspended its operation for 3 hours in 11 am. Later it was extended three times.

CSMIA said that it has registered the cancellations of 34 arrivals and 22 departures. At present the Mumbai airport is reportedly handling around 250 flights in a day. The airport was handling close to 1,000 aircraft movements per day before the Covid-19 pandemic.