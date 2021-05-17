Five of family rescued after massive fire in residential building

New Delhi: Fire and rescue workers had rescued five people of a same family after a massive fire broke out in a residential building. The fire broke out in the basement of the two-storey building in Mor area in Dwaraka in New Delhi at 1:24 am on Monday. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot after receiving the call about fire. The fire was extinguished at 2:30 am.

Also Read: Cyclone Tauktae Updates: Maha, Gujarat on Alert as Storm Turns ‘Extremely Severe’

Two cars and as many two-wheelers in the building’s parking lot in the basement caught fire.

Those rescued by firefighters are Jagdish (58), his wife Sunita (42) and their children Mohit (25), Rohit (23) and Ekta (20). The fire and rescue officials informed that the cause of the fire is being ascertained.