Forex Market: Indian rupee edges higher against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The domestic currency, the Indian rupee has edged higher against the US dollar and the UAE dirham. As per market experts, the positive opening of Indian share market has supported the upward rally of the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 73.24 higher by 5 paise against the US dollar. The Indian rupee is at 19.95 against the USE dirham. On Friday, the Indian rupee had closed at 73.29 against the US dollar. On Friday, the Indian rupee settled at 19.97 against UAE dirham.

Also Read: Gold prices shoots up again

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading higher by 0.10 per cent at 90.40.