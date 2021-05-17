Gulf country issues new travel alert

Riyadh: A gulf country has issued a new travel alert for all citizens and residents. Saudi Arabia has issued the new travel alert. Saudi Arabia has warned all its residents and citizens from travelling to 13 countries without permission. The country has issued this alert after considering the Covid-19 situation in these countries.

The 13 countries include Afghanistan, Armenia, Belarus, Congo, India, Iran, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Turkey, Venezuela and Yemen. “Citizens will continue to be prevented from traveling, directly or indirectly, to 13 countries without obtaining prior permission from the concerned authorities,” a statement issued by Saudi Interior Ministry reads.

Saudi Arabia has lifted the travel ban imposed on residents on Monday. The country has also opened all its airports, sea ports and land border crossings.