Gulf country lifts travel ban; open borders for visitors

Riyadh: A gulf country has lifted the travel ban imposed on citizens and residents amid the coronavirus pandemic. Saudi Arabia has lifted the travel ban. The travel ban was lifted on May 17. Saudi Arabia will reopen all its airports, seaports and land border crossings from Monday.

“The categories include those who have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, those who received one dose at least two weeks prior to travel, those recovering from the virus within six months from the date of travel, and citizens under 18-years-old provided they present a travel insurance policy approved by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), covering the risks of COVID-19 outside the Kingdom before travel,” said a statement issued by General Directorate of Passports.

But passengers from 20 countries are barred from entering Saudi Arabia . India is still in the list of countries to which Saudi citizens cannot travel directly or indirectly. The countries included in the list are b Afghanistan, Armenia, Belarus, Democratic Republic of Congo, India, Iran, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Turkey, Venezuela and Yemen. Indians can enter Saudi Arabia if they undergo quarantine in any other countries which is not included in the list for 14 days.