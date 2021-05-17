Israel launches heavy airstrikes in Gaza

Gaza: Israel has launched heavy air strikes across the Gaza city using its war planes. The attack started hours after Israeli Prime Minister signed war against Hamas ruling the Gaza city. The Israeli forces claimed that it had destroyed homes of nine Hamas commanders across Gaza. As per reports, the main coastal road west of the city, security compounds and open spaces were destroyed in the air strikes.

Earlier, 42 Palestinians were killed in the airstrikes by Israeli forces. Three buildings were also destroyed. Airstrikes also damaged a line feeding electricity from the only power plant to large parts of southern Gaza City.

Israel’s airstrikes have destroyed a number of Gaza City’s tallest buildings. Among them was the building housing The Associated Press Gaza office and those of other media outlets.

Hamas has also launched rockets from civilian areas in Gaza targeting civilian areas in Israel. The tension between Israel and Hamas escalated last week.